Thursday's top brokerage calls: Voltas, Bharti Airtel, Marico and more



1 / 5 Jefferies on Bharti Airtel: The brokerage has retained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 685. The telecom operator's announcement on capital raising has come as a surprise, but any stake purchased in Indus Towers may be seen negatively, according to Jefferies.









2 / 5 Jefferies on Voltas: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,200. Its estimates factor in the Voltbek joint venture -- which is now close to the turning point -- reaching a profit before tax breakeven by FY25.









3 / 5 Kotak Institutional Equities on oil & gas: The brokerage expects the domestic gas rate to increase significantly to $5-5.5 per mmBtu by the first half of FY23, and both IGL and MGL will be required to hike their CNG prices by up to Rs 16/18 per kilogram, according to the brokerage. Kotak Institutional Equities also sees ONGC and Oil India as key beneficiaries of a higher gas price.









4 / 5 JPMorgan on Marico: The brokerage has maintained an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600. Marico offers a combination of double-digit revenue growth and portfolio diversification, with valuations attractive compared with peers, according to JPMorgan.





