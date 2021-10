1 / 5 Credit Suisse on Titan | The brokerage thinks jewellery growth in Q2 of the company will be significantly ahead of expectations. The postponed demand from Q1 is likely to have contributed, Credit Suisse said.









CIMB on Titan | The brokerage said that robust recovery and structural growth drivers are in place. It estimates consolidated sales growth for Q2 at 64 percent year-on-year.









JP Morgan on Titan | The brokerage said that solid Q2 revenue beat drives EPS upgrades and supports premium valuation. The revenue growth is ahead of expectations, driving 6 percent EPS upgrade over FY22-23, the brokerage said.









MS on ONGC | The brokerage expects domestic gas ASPs to rise nearly by 82 percent by April 2022. The gas accounts for 40 percent of its domestic hydrocarbon production, the brokerage said.