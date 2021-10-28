Thursday's top brokerage calls: Titan, ITC, Maruti and more

[caption id="attachment_11259882" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Credit Suisse on Titan: The brokerage said that the margin across the three divisions is higher than the estimates.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11260022" align="alignnone" width="1280"] MS on Titan: The brokerage said that the company will continue to invest in growth in all segments given market share opportunity.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11259962" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Jefferies on ITC: The brokerage said that the exit volumes of the company are close to pre-COVID level, which is a positive sign.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11260182" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Morgan Stanley on ITC: The brokerage said that the topline growth of the company is well below their expectations in FMCG business.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11259972" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Jefferies on IndusInd bank: The profit of the company beat estimates with lower credit cost, the brokerage said.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11260002" align="alignnone" width="1280"] MS on IndusInd bank: The brokerage believes that the balance sheet of the company has improved and earnings should pick up.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11259982" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Credit Suisse on L&T: The brokerage said that upside of the company could originate from lower interest cost and margin strong execution.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11259992" align="alignnone" width="1280"] JP Morgan on Maruti: The brokerage said that market share losses are resulting in inadequate price hikes.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11260012" align="alignnone" width="1280"] MS on Maruti: The brokerage said that P/E in context of depressed earnings is also attractive for the company.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11260032" align="alignnone" width="1280"] JP Morgan on USL: The brokerage has revised FY22/23E EPS up by 6 to 8 percent, driven largely by revenue upgrades.[/caption]