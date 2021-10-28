Thursday's top brokerage calls: Titan, ITC, Maruti and more



1 / 10 Credit Suisse on Titan: The brokerage said that the margin across the three divisions is higher than the estimates.









2 / 10 MS on Titan: The brokerage said that the company will continue to invest in growth in all segments given market share opportunity.









3 / 10 Jefferies on ITC: The brokerage said that the exit volumes of the company are close to pre-COVID level, which is a positive sign.









4 / 10 Morgan Stanley on ITC: The brokerage said that the topline growth of the company is well below their expectations in FMCG business.









5 / 10 Jefferies on IndusInd bank: The profit of the company beat estimates with lower credit cost, the brokerage said.









6 / 10 MS on IndusInd bank: The brokerage believes that the balance sheet of the company has improved and earnings should pick up.









7 / 10 Credit Suisse on L&T: The brokerage said that upside of the company could originate from lower interest cost and margin strong execution.









8 / 10 JP Morgan on Maruti: The brokerage said that market share losses are resulting in inadequate price hikes.









9 / 10 MS on Maruti: The brokerage said that P/E in context of depressed earnings is also attractive for the company.





