Thursday's top brokerage calls: Tech Mahindra, L&T, Voltas and IEX



1 / 4 Jefferies on Tech Mahindra | Remote working has improved ESG metrics materially for Tech Mahindra, says Jefferies, maintaining its 'buy' recommendation on the stock.



2 / 4 Jefferies on L&T | Larsen & Toubro is on track for re-rating, especially with the recovery in capital expenditure, Jefferies said. Any ESG rating upgrade would be an added sweetener, added Jefferies.



3 / 4 Goldman Sachs on Voltas | The brokerage said it remains 'neutral' on the company's stock as it sees limited room to surprise on the upside. Goldman Sachs has raised numbers slightly given the benefit of price growth in air conditioners.