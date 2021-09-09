Thursday's top brokerage calls: TCS, Syngene, Mahindra & Mahindra and more



1 / 4 Jefferies on M&M: The brokerage has retained its 'underperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 635. The tractor segment is showing signs of cyclical weakness, according to Jefferies.









2 / 4 Macquarie on Syngene: The brokerage has maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 730. The company's biologics business is expected to drive growth over the next two years, according to Macquarie.









3 / 4 Credit Suisse on SBI Cards: The brokerage believes the company is well positioned in a high-growth segment. Its growth is expected to recover to 30 percent over the next two years, according to Credit Suisse.





