Thursday's top brokerage calls: TCS, Syngene, Mahindra & Mahindra and more

Jefferies retained its 'underperform' rating on M&M. Macquarie is positive on Syngene. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day:
Jefferies retained its 'underperform' rating on M&M. Macquarie is positive on Syngene. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day:
Jefferies on M&M: The brokerage has retained its 'underperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 635. The tractor segment is showing signs of cyclical weakness, according to Jefferies.
Macquarie on Syngene: The brokerage has maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 730. The company's biologics business is expected to drive growth over the next two years, according to Macquarie.
Credit Suisse on SBI Cards: The brokerage believes the company is well positioned in a high-growth segment. Its growth is expected to recover to 30 percent over the next two years, according to Credit Suisse.
Citi on TCS: The brokerage has maintained a 'sell' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,385. The company's margin is expected to remain resilient in FY22 compared to the previous financial year, according to Citi.