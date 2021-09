1 / 4 JP Morgan on Tata Consultancy Services | The brokerage has raised revenue estimates by 30-180 basis points over FY22-24 but trimmed margin estimates by 50 basis points in FY22. Demand is strong and broad-based, across verticals, while transformation deals will be more mid-sized, JP Morgan said.









2 / 4 Citi on Jubilant FoodWorks | The brokerage has raised its earnings per share estimates for the company by 3-6 percent for FY23/24. The hike in earnings per share estimate factors in higher expansion and minor tweaks to same store sales growth or operating expenses, Citi added.









3 / 4 JP Morgan on Coal India | Tightness in coal markets should drive e-auction prices higher, said JP Morgan. This led to the brokerage firm raising its earnings per share estimates by 9 percent, while maintaining its 'overweight' rating on the stock.