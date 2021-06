Market

Thursday's top brokerage calls: Tata Steel, HCL Tech and more

Updated : June 17, 2021 08:30 AM IST

Among brokerages, Jefferies and CLSA are bullish on Tata Steel after the steel major came out with its annual report. CLSA has 'buy' calls on Lemon Tree and HCL Tech as well. Here's a look at the top brokerage calls for the day:

CNBC-TV18

Jefferies on Tata Steel: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,500 per share. It says the FY21 annual report shows a rising focus on sustainability and sets out specific targets for 2025 and 2030.

CLSA on Tata Steel: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,362 per share. It expects Europe to become self-sufficient in cashflows in the near term.

CLSA on Lemon Tree: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 50 per share. CLSA finds the company well-positioned due to its strong midmarket brand.

CLSA on HCL Tech: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,160 per share. It expects the company to sustain high growth over the next 2-3 years with an increased investment in digital engineering capabilities.

Nomura on Glenmark: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 762 per share. It finds the valuation of stock attractive at current levels and expects strong growth in FY22.

Nomura on LIC Housing: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 625 per share. It added that further re-rating is contingent on asset quality delivery for the firm.

