UBS on Just Dial | The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on Just Dial with a target price of Rs 1,350. It has, however, reduced its FY22 EPS estimates for the company by 12 percent to factor in the impact of a third wave of the pandemic.



Citi on Just Dial | The brokerage has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Just Dial with a target price of Rs 825. Just Dial's Q3 numbers missed estimates and highlight several challenges, it said. The progress on the company's new initiatives such as JD Mart is slower than anticipated, according to Citi.



Morgan Stanley on L&T Infotech | The brokerage has maintained an 'underweight' rating on Larsen & Toubro Infotech "on relative basis" with a target price of Rs 6,000. The company reported an all-around beat on the revenue and margin fronts, and the management's commentary is constructive on the durability of the demand environment, according to Morgan Stanley.



Jefferies on Apollo Hospitals | The brokerage has retained its 'buy' rating on Apollo Hospitals with a target of Rs 6,060. The fall in the Apollo Hospitals stock is due to uncertainty around fundraising by the company, according to Jefferies. The current price is viewed as an enhanced entry point in the company, it added.



Jefferies on Tata Motors | The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 625. It believes Tata Motors is in the early phase of a multi-year turnaround and Jaguar Land Rover is improving sequentially as the chip shortage eases. Tata Motors is the brokerage's top pick in the auto space as the company's India business forms 67 percent of the target.



CLSA on Tata Motors | The brokerage has retained a 'sell' call on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 408. A shift to battery-powered EVs is a threat to Jaguar Land Rover's market share, according to CLSA.



Macquarie on Tata Motors | The brokerage has continued with its 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 567. The company has boosted its product offering with the CNG launch, which is likely to support market share gains, according to Macquarie. Tata Motors remains its top pick with a cyclical recovery.