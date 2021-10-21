Thursday's top brokerage calls: Tata Motors, Jubilant FoodWorks and Havells India



1 / 4 Jefferies on Tata Motors | The brokerage likes Jaguar Land Rover's focus returning to Land Rover brand that has higher-margin products. Jefferies has raised its target price on Tata Motors to Rs 625 from Rs 565.









2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Jubilant FoodWorks | Correction could be a good opportunity for long-term investors to engage, according to Morgan Stanley. The brokerage remains bullish on the growth potential of the company, maintaining its overweight stance on Jubilant FoodWorks' stock.









3 / 4 UBS on Havells India | Much of the potential upside is priced in the stock, said UBS. The brokerage has maintained its 'neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 1,500.





