Thursday's top brokerage calls: Tata Motors, Jubilant FoodWorks and Havells India

[caption id="attachment_11174642" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on Tata Motors | The brokerage likes Jaguar Land Rover's focus returning to Land Rover brand that has higher-margin products. Jefferies has raised its target price on Tata Motors to Rs 625 from Rs 565.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11174652" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on Jubilant FoodWorks | Correction could be a good opportunity for long-term investors to engage, according to Morgan Stanley. The brokerage remains bullish on the growth potential of the company, maintaining its overweight stance on Jubilant FoodWorks' stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11174662" align="aligncenter" width="680"] UBS on Havells India | Much of the potential upside is priced in the stock, said UBS. The brokerage has maintained its 'neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 1,500.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11174852" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on Jubilant FoodWorks | Despite cost inflation across a few heads, confidence is high on maintaining margin, Jefferies said. The brokerage has downgraded the rating on the stock to 'hold'.[/caption]