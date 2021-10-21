0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

Thursday's top brokerage calls: Tata Motors, Jubilant FoodWorks and Havells India

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Thursday's top brokerage calls: Tata Motors, Jubilant FoodWorks and Havells India

Jefferies has downgraded the rating on the shares of Jubilant FoodWorks to 'hold' while raising its target price on Tata Motors' stock. Here are top brokerage calls for the day: