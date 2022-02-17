Thursday's top brokerage calls: Tata Motors, IPCA Labs, Eicher Motors and more

[caption id="attachment_12523262" align="aligncenter" width="680"] UBS on Eicher Motors | The company's management addressed key concerns on production ramp-up and management attrition, UBS pointed out. The brokerage firm has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,300.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12523272" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on Autos | Electric Vehicles will lead to a revival in auto volume in 2022, according to CLSA. Easing supply-side issues are expected to aid global recovery in the auto industry in H2FY22, it added. The brokerage firm believes that electric vehicles are likely to continue gaining share in the auto segment.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12523282" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Nomura on IPCA Labs | The brokerage firm has upgraded its rating on IPCA Labs shares to 'buy' due to favourable valuations.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12523292" align="aligncenter" width="679"] JP Morgan on Tata Motors | The brokerage firm has initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors with an 'overweight' rating with a target price of Rs 630. The automaker is strengthening its commercial vehicle leadership during a cyclical recovery, JP Morgan highlighted.[/caption]