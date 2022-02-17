Thursday's top brokerage calls: Tata Motors, IPCA Labs, Eicher Motors and more



1 / 4 UBS on Eicher Motors | The company's management addressed key concerns on production ramp-up and management attrition, UBS pointed out. The brokerage firm has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,300.



2 / 4 CLSA on Autos | Electric Vehicles will lead to a revival in auto volume in 2022, according to CLSA. Easing supply-side issues are expected to aid global recovery in the auto industry in H2FY22, it added. The brokerage firm believes that electric vehicles are likely to continue gaining share in the auto segment.



3 / 4 Nomura on IPCA Labs | The brokerage firm has upgraded its rating on IPCA Labs shares to 'buy' due to favourable valuations.