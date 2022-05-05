Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Thursday's top brokerage calls: Tata Consumer Products and Kotak Mahindra Bank

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Thursday's top brokerage calls: Tata Consumer Products and Kotak Mahindra Bank

Brokerage Radar: Jefferies and CLSA say 'buy' Kotak Mahindra Bank shares while Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on shares of Tata Consumer Products. Here are top brokerage calls for this morning -

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More