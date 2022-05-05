Thursday's top brokerage calls: Tata Consumer Products and Kotak Mahindra Bank

[caption id="attachment_13383682" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on Kotak Mahindra Bank | The brokerage firm has a 'buy' call on the banking stock with a target price of Rs 2,600. Growth and clarity on succession are key factors to monitor, said Jefferies.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13383692" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on Kotak Mahindra Bank | According to the brokerage firm, Kotak Bank can deliver a 20 percent compounded annual growth and a guided net interest margin decline of 10-15 basis points will be a positive catalyst. CLSA has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13383702" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on Kotak Mahindra Bank | The brokerage firm's 'equal-weight' recommendation on Kotak Bank stock reflects valuation and relative risk-reward.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13383712" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on Tata Consumer Products | Premiumisation and innovations of India's food and beverages portfolio are encouraging, said Morgan Stanley while maintaining its 'overweight' rating on shares of Tata Consumer Products.[/caption]