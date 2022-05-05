Thursday's top brokerage calls: Tata Consumer Products and Kotak Mahindra Bank



1 / 4 Jefferies on Kotak Mahindra Bank | The brokerage firm has a 'buy' call on the banking stock with a target price of Rs 2,600. Growth and clarity on succession are key factors to monitor, said Jefferies.



2 / 4 CLSA on Kotak Mahindra Bank | According to the brokerage firm, Kotak Bank can deliver a 20 percent compounded annual growth and a guided net interest margin decline of 10-15 basis points will be a positive catalyst. CLSA has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank.



3 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Kotak Mahindra Bank | The brokerage firm's 'equal-weight' recommendation on Kotak Bank stock reflects valuation and relative risk-reward.