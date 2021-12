1 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Approval of generic of Amphotericin B Liposome with exclusivity is a small positive but good for Sun Pharma, Morgan Stanley said. The brokerage expects generic of Amphotericin B Liposome to remain a low-competition product in the medium-term.



2 / 4 Citi on Sun Pharma | Though the market size of the approved product is small, the approval is important as it ranks high in terms of complexity, according to Citi. The brokerage has maintained its 'buy' call on the stock.



3 / 4 Citi on TVS Motor | Citi believes that TVS Motor is the most vulnerable to the onslaught of new electric vehicle models by competitors in the scooters segment. The brokerage has retained its 'sell' rating on the stock.