Thursday's top brokerage calls: Sobha, NMDC and more

Updated : June 24, 2021 09:10 AM IST

Among brokerages, Jefferies and CLSA are bullish on Sobha after its March quarter earnings while Macquarie downgraded the stock to 'neutral'. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan are 'neutral' on NMDC. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day:

CNBCTV18.com

Jefferies on Sobha: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with the target at Rs 592 per share. It stated that the company's Q4 was operationally strong with pre-sales at a record high.

Macquarie on Sobha: The brokerage downgraded the stock to 'neutral' with the target at Rs 480 per share. It added that the highest-ever pre-sales and robust collections led to further deleveraging.

CLSA on Sobha: The brokerage maintains an 'outperform' call on the stock but cut its target to Rs 550 per share from Rs 565 earlier. It said that the near-term outlook for the stock is cautious.

Credit Suisse on BEL: The brokerage maintains a 'neutral' call on the stock with the target at Rs 165 per share. It sees a strong near-term outlook for the firm but added that dependence on government remains high for large contracts.

Credit Suisse on NMDC: The brokerage downgraded the stock to 'neutral' with the target at Rs 200 per share. It stated that the stock is fairly valued as peak ore prices are behind us.

JPMorgan on NMDC: The brokerage has a 'neutral' call on the stock with the target at Rs 210 per share. It believes earnings will peak in the first half of FY22.

