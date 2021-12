1 / 5 Jefferies on Two-Wheelers | The brokerage believes that the two-wheeler market is seeing the first signs of electric vehicle adoption and an introduction of good products and ramp-up of supplies should accelerate the shift.



2 / 5 Macquarie on Paytm | RBI will put out a discussion paper to review charges on digital payments which is a big risk for fintech companies, Macquarie said. The brokerage has maintained its 'underperform' rating on Paytm's stock.



3 / 5 Citi on Equities | The brokerage has maintained its view of limited upside with the December 2022 Nifty target at 17,500. Key overweight are financials, industrials and real estate while underweights are consumers and materials, Citi said.



4 / 5 Citi on RBI Monetary Policy | According to the brokerage, RBI commentary suggested even more dovish gradualism in policy normalisation. Citi expects the first 20 basis points hike in Reverse Repo Rate in February 2022 and the first repo rate hike is expected around August 2022.