0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

Thursday's top brokerage calls: ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Coal India and Siemens

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Thursday's top brokerage calls: ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Coal India and Siemens

Jefferies believes market share shifts should keep Bharti Airtel's growth outlook strong while JP Morgan sees a large earnings upside risk for ONGC. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: