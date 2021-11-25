Thursday's top brokerage calls: ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Coal India and Siemens



1 / 4 JP Morgan on ONGC | The brokerage sees a large earnings upside risk for ONGC. It expects Brent crude oil to remain above $80 per barrel for the next two years.



2 / 4 JP Morgan on Coal India | The brokerage continues to see upside risks to consensus earnings. JP Morgan believes that Coal India will be able to push through as many volumes as it produces over the next few quarters.



3 / 4 Nomura on Siemens | The brokerage has maintained its 'neutral' rating on Siemens. It noted that the company's sales are strong but margin was below expectations due to higher commodity and logistics cost.