Thursday's top brokerage calls: Mphasis, HCL Tech, Voltas and L&T



Citi on Mphasis | Margin is expected to be in a narrow band of 14.5-16 percent despite supply-side challenges, said Citi. Mphasis is relatively better placed as compared to other mid-tier peers, the brokerage firm said recommending a 'buy' call for the company's stock.



Citi on HCL Technologies | The services business needs to sustain a high level of deal total contract value for good growth to sustain, Citi said. Volatility in products and platform business is also a concern for HCL Technologies, added Citi. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'neutral' rating on the stock.



Macquarie on Voltas | Voltas shares' underperformance is reflective of a rich multiple, said Macquarie maintaining an 'underperform' rating. In the near-term, stock and earnings will benefit from the improving demand, the brokerage firm added.