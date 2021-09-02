  • Home>
  • photos>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • Thursday's top brokerage calls: Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, AU Small Finance Bank and more

View as Slide Show Image

Thursday's top brokerage calls: Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, AU Small Finance Bank and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Thursday's top brokerage calls: Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, AU Small Finance Bank and more

Macquarie has maintained its 'outperform' call on Titan and is 'neutral' on Maruti. Nomura has retained a 'reduce' rating on Eicher Motors saying Royal Enfield's monthly run rate misses its estimates. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: