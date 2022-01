1 / 5 Kotak Institutional Equities on Maruti Suzuki | The brokerage maintained a 'sell' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 7,800. The carmaker's Q3 EBITDA was 16 percent above expectations due to its cost-reduction efforts, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.



2 / 5 CLSA on Cipla | The brokerage retained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,150. The company's Q3 performance was in line with estimates as its strong sales in India and the US offset weak international sales elsewhere, according to CLSA.



3 / 5 Jefferies on Cipla | The brokerage kepy a 'buy' rating on Cipla with a target price of Rs 1,093. The pharma company's Q3 revenue was in line but EBITDA as well as profit were three percent below estimates, according to Jefferies.



4 / 5 Citi on Cipla | The brokerage continued with a 'buy' call on Cipla with a target price of Rs 1,120. The company's Q3 EBITDA and profit were six and seven percent ahead of estimates respectively, according to Citi, which expects Maruti's earnings growth to remain strong even on a high base of FY22.