1 / 5 Jefferies on Dixon: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 5,230. The company is expected to build capabilities and widen its portfolio in the next leg of growth, according to Jefferies.









2 / 5 Credit Suisse on ITC: The brokerage has maintained an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 280. Cigarette volumes are recovering well now, and a full recovery is expected by Q3, according to Credit Suisse.









3 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries: The co has maintained an 'overweight' call on Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 2,269. RIL is starting to reverse its YTD underperformance as its earnings upgrade cycle restarts, and every dollar rise in refining margin will add $0.5 billion to its earnings, Morgan Stanley said.









4 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Mphasis: The brokerage has an 'overweight' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,150. The Blink deal is significant in comparison to its recent acquisitions, Morgan Stanley said.