Thursday's top brokerage calls: ITC, Manappuram Finance and LIC Housing Finance



1 / 4 Jefferies on ITC | Improvement in dividend pay-out drives up return on equity to a 7-year high of 25 percent, said Jefferies. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock.



2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on ITC | Strong results and negative near-term earnings drivers augurs well for ITC's stock performance, said Morgan Stanley. It has raised its target price on the stock to Rs 293 from Rs 276 while maintaining its 'overweight' rating on the FMCG stock.



3 / 4 CLSA on Manappuram Finance | The company expects a 14-15 percent return on equity for the standalone entity, according to CLSA. The brokerage firm said that the company saw a muted quarter on growth and profitability fronts but the outlook is slightly better.