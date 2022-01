1 / 5 UBS on Infosys | The brokerage firm said Q3 beat and stronger guidance will raise expectations for the entire. Investors will remain optimistic on demand given broad-based growth, UBS added.



2 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Infosys | Morgan Stanley has raised EPS estimates by up to 3 percent for Infosys. The brokerage said that management commentary pointed towards continued momentum in FY23.



3 / 5 UBS on Wipro | The brokerage expects a range-bound reaction in Wipro's stock post quarterly earnings. UBS has maintained its 'neutral' rating on shares of Wipro.



4 / 5 Morgan Stanley on TCS | The brokerage said that TCS margin performance was disappointing but is not a concern. Better growth more than offsets the margin miss, Morgan Stanley added.