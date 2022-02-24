Thursday's top brokerage calls: Infosys, Mindtree, TCS, Wipro and more



1 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Mindtree | The company management is confident about managing margin at a level more than 20 percent going forward, Morgan Stanley highlighted. The brokerage house has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on shares of Mindtree.



2 / 4 Nomura on Mindtree | The brokerage house has maintained its 'neutral' rating on shares of Mindtree with a target price of Rs 4,640.



3 / 4 BofA on IT stocks | The brokerage house has a 'neutral' rating on Infosys and TCS shares while it recommends buying HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra shares. However, it has an 'underperform' call on Wipro shares.