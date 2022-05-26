Thursday's top brokerage calls: IndiGo, Coal India, Bharat Petroleum and Torrent Pharma



1 / 5 Credit Suisse on IndiGo | The brokerage firm noted that the lower supplementary rentals suggest lower maintenance costs. It also said that strong yields and sustained traffic bode well for the airline.



2 / 5 JPMorgan on IndiGo | The brokerage firm noted that despite a miss in its fourth quarter earning, yield trend post omicron is positive for the airline.



3 / 5 Credit Suisse on Coal India | The wage hikes and change in FSA prices are key events for the state-run mining company. Volume growth and higher unit realisations should aid profitability, the brokerage said.



4 / 5 CLSA on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited | The brokerage firm noted that the government-run oil and gas producer has the highest refining integration amongst peers.