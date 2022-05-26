Thursday's top brokerage calls: IndiGo, Coal India, Bharat Petroleum and Torrent Pharma

[caption id="attachment_13619232" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Credit Suisse on IndiGo | The brokerage firm noted that the lower supplementary rentals suggest lower maintenance costs. It also said that strong yields and sustained traffic bode well for the airline.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13619242" align="alignnone" width="1280"] JPMorgan on IndiGo | The brokerage firm noted that despite a miss in its fourth quarter earning, yield trend post omicron is positive for the airline.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13619212" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Credit Suisse on Coal India | The wage hikes and change in FSA prices are key events for the state-run mining company. Volume growth and higher unit realisations should aid profitability, the brokerage said.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13619252" align="alignnone" width="1280"] CLSA on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited | The brokerage firm noted that the government-run oil and gas producer has the highest refining integration amongst peers.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13619222" align="alignnone" width="1280"] CLSA on Torrent Pharma | The fourth quarter results were operationally in-line, but the profit slummed due to exceptional item. The company expects double-digit revenue growth in both Indian and Brazil in FY23, said CLSA.[/caption]