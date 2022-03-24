Thursday’s top brokerage calls: HDFC Life, Tata Motors, Bandhan Bank and more



1 / 5 CLSA on Tata Motors: The brokerage retained a 'sell' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 392. It lowered its volume estimates for Jaguar Land Rover by 4-7 percent over FY22-FY24, though raised it for Tata Motors' domestic business by 8-18 percent. CLSA also lowered its earnings estimates to factor in an increase in commodity cost assumptions.



2 / 5 CLSA on Kotak Mahindra Bank: The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating on the lender's stock with a target price of Rs 2,200. CLSA believes Kotak Mahindra Bank can deliver 4-5 percent higher growth compared to its peers.



3 / 5 CLSA on ICICI Securities: The brokerage maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750. It brought down its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY23 and FY24 by nine percent on lower growth.



4 / 5 Jefferies on HDFC Life: The brokerage continued with its 'buy' call on HDFC Life with a target price of Rs 820. Jefferies sees scope for the company to expand its margin from 27 percent over the April-December period to 30 percent over the next 3-5 years.