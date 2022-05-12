Thursday's top brokerage calls: HCL Tech, Hindalco, PNB and ICICI Bank
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Brokerage Radar: CLSA says 'buy' ICICI Bank shares while it has upgraded its rating on Hindalco Industries' stock. Here are top brokerage calls for this morning-
Morgan Stanley on HCL Technologies | The impact of volatility caused by macro factors on business is limited so far, Morgan Stanley said while maintaining its 'equal-weight' rating on shares of HCL Technologies.
CLSA on ICICI Bank | The bank's focus remains on delivering pre-provision operating profit growth, said CLSA while adding that loan growth is unlikely to face size constraints anytime soon.
CLSA on Hindalco Industries | The brokerage firm has upgraded its rating on Hindalco shares to 'buy' and said that the risk-reward ratio is attractive.
Morgan Stanley on Punjab National Bank | The brokerage firm has remained 'equal-weight' on PNB stock as valuation provides comfort.