Thursday's top brokerage calls: Delhivery, Lemon Tree and Bank of Baroda

[caption id="attachment_13690042" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Credit Suisse on Delhivery | The brokerage upgraded Delhivery to 'outperform' with a target of 675 based on favourable industry structure and diversified growth.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13690002" align="alignnone" width="1280"] CLSA on Lemon Tree | The brokerage firm notes that the company is seeing signs of recovery in corporate demand. CLSA maintained a 'buy' rating on the hotel's stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13690052" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Morgan Stanley on Bank of Baroda | The state-owned bank is placed better than most PSU banks, according to the brokerage firm. MS maintains an 'overweight' rating on the bank's stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13690022" align="alignnone" width="1280"] CLSA on Banks | The brokerage firm notes that the sector might see an upside to 9.5%/10.5% credit growth expectations for FY23/24. CLSA's top picks for the sector are ICICI Bank and SBI Bank. The brokerage firm is also positive on HDFC Bank.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13690032" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Macquarie on Indian IT | The brokerage firm considered tier-1 IT companies to be in an attractive territory. Macquarie upgraded Wipro to 'outperform' and has TCS and HCL Tech as its top picks.[/caption]