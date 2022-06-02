Thursday's top brokerage calls: Delhivery, Lemon Tree and Bank of Baroda



1 / 5 Credit Suisse on Delhivery | The brokerage upgraded Delhivery to 'outperform' with a target of 675 based on favourable industry structure and diversified growth.



2 / 5 CLSA on Lemon Tree | The brokerage firm notes that the company is seeing signs of recovery in corporate demand. CLSA maintained a 'buy' rating on the hotel's stock.



3 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Bank of Baroda | The state-owned bank is placed better than most PSU banks, according to the brokerage firm. MS maintains an 'overweight' rating on the bank's stock.



4 / 5 CLSA on Banks | The brokerage firm notes that the sector might see an upside to 9.5%/10.5% credit growth expectations for FY23/24. CLSA's top picks for the sector are ICICI Bank and SBI Bank. The brokerage firm is also positive on HDFC Bank.