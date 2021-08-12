View as Slide Show Image

Thursday's top brokerage calls: Cadila Health, CreditAccess, Siemens and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Thursday's top brokerage calls: Cadila Health, CreditAccess, Siemens and more

Among brokerages, while CLSA has an 'outperform' call on Cadila Health, Citi recommends a 'sell'. CreditSuisse has retained a 'neutral' rating on Siemens. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: