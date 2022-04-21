Thursday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, ICICI Securities and more



1 / 4 CLSA on Bharti Airtel | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of the telco with a target price of 915.



2 / 4 UBS on Automobiles | The brokerage firm has upgraded its rating on Apollo Tyres shares to 'buy' from 'neutral' and has downgraded rating on Bajaj auto shares to 'neutral' from 'buy'. Top picks for UBS are TVS Motor, M&M, Maruti Suzuki India.



3 / 4 CLSA on ICICI Securities | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'outperform' rating on shares of ICICI Securities but has cut its target price to Rs 720 from Rs 750. CLSA has also trimmed its FY23 and FY24 estimates for the broking firm.