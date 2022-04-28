Thursday's top brokerage calls: Bajaj Auto and Hindustan Unilever

[caption id="attachment_13311462" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on Bajaj Auto | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 4,100. Jefferies noted that both gross profit and EBITDA on a per vehicle basis rose to all-time highs.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13311472" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on Hindustan Unilever | Market share gains remain positive for HUL, said Morgan Stanley while maintaining its 'equal-weight' rating on shares of HUL.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13311482" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Credit Suisse on HUL | The brokerage firm has cut estimates for FY23-24 by 9 percent to factor in higher commodity costs that are hurting operating margin. Credit Suisse has maintained its 'outperform' rating on shares of HUL.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13311492" align="aligncenter" width="679"] BofA on Bajaj Auto | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 4,100. A key positive is a surprise on the margin front, BofA said.[/caption]