Thursday's top brokerage calls: Axis Bank, Hindalco and Ashok Leyland



1 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Axis Bank | The deal would help strengthen the lender's franchise and reduce the gap compared with peers, the brokerage firm said. Morgan Stanley has maintained its 'overweight' rating on Axis Bank shares.









2 / 5 CLSA on Axis Bank | CLSA believes that the deal with Citibank's retail business is a good one. Purchase consideration at 19 times earnings is fair and will not be earnings dilutive, CLSA added.









3 / 5 Jefferies on Axis Bank | Post the deal, the valuation gap with ICICI Bank at 27 percent will be bridged with return on asset convergence, said Jefferies. The brokerage firm says 'buy' Axis Bank stock.









4 / 5 CLSA on Hindalco | The company has unveiled an $8 billion capital expenditure plan over the next five years, CLSA said. The brokerage firm has cautioned about the headwinds for Novelis which could weigh on Q4 earnings.





