Thursday's top brokerage calls: Axis Bank, Hindalco and Ashok Leyland

Morgan Stanley on Axis Bank | The deal would help strengthen the lender's franchise and reduce the gap compared with peers, the brokerage firm said. Morgan Stanley has maintained its 'overweight' rating on Axis Bank shares.

CLSA on Axis Bank | CLSA believes that the deal with Citibank's retail business is a good one. Purchase consideration at 19 times earnings is fair and will not be earnings dilutive, CLSA added.

Jefferies on Axis Bank | Post the deal, the valuation gap with ICICI Bank at 27 percent will be bridged with return on asset convergence, said Jefferies. The brokerage firm says 'buy' Axis Bank stock.

CLSA on Hindalco | The company has unveiled an $8 billion capital expenditure plan over the next five years, CLSA said. The brokerage firm has cautioned about the headwinds for Novelis which could weigh on Q4 earnings.

CLSA on Ashok Leyland | The brokerage firm has cut earnings estimates as commodity pressures may impact margin. CLSA has retained its 'buy' recommendation on shares of Ashok Leyland.