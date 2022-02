1 / 4 Goldman Sachs on ACC | The brokerage firm prefers Ambuja Cements given its exposure to more concentrated markets of West and North. According to Goldman Sachs, ACC's volume and EBITDA growth will likely lag peers.



2 / 4 CLSA on Tata Power | Tata Power's valuations are expensive at current levels, said CLSA while maintaining its 'sell' recommendation on the stock.



3 / 4 Goldman Sachs on Nykaa | Improvement in margin profile is a positive, the brokerage said retaining its 'buy' call on the cosmetic product company.