1 / 4 CLSA on Cement | CLSA believes that risk-reward is balanced for most cement stocks. UltraTech Cement and ACC are the brokerage's preferred picks. It has upgraded its rating on shares of UltraTech and Shree Cement and maintained an 'outperform' rating on Ambuja Cement, Ramco Cements and Dalmia Bharat.



2 / 4 CLSA on UPL | The brokerage has raised its FY22-24 EPS estimates by 2-3 percent to factor in spot currency assumptions. CLSA said that transition towards high-value products should drive a P/E re-rating for UPL.



3 / 4 Jefferies on Realty | Godrej Properties, Macrotech Developers and Prestige Estates are preferred picks for the brokerage. According to Jefferies, any rate hike driven scare in property stocks would be a buying opportunity.