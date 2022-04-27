These stocks propelled Gautam Adani to become fifth richest person in the world



1 / 8 Indian business mogul Gautam Adani recently surpassed billionaire investor Warren Buffett to become the fifth richest person in the world. According to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List, Gautam Adani and family's net worth was $125.5 billion as of 4 pm (IST) on April 27. Buffett's net worth was pegged at $119.8 billion. A rally in the stocks of companies controlled by Adani has held the fortunes of the 59-year-old soar to record highs. Here's a look at how stocks of his companies have performed from March 31 to April 27. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 8 Company: Adani Wilmar | The stock has rallied 63% since March 31. The M-cap of the foods major hit Rs 1 lakh crore on April 26 as the stock reached new highs. Analysts attribute the stock rally to rising oil prices and demand-supply constraint. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 8 Company: Adani Power | The stock has rallied 62% since March 31. The market cap of Adani Power hit Rs 1 lakh crore last week and the stock has been hitting the upper circuit for last 5 consecutive sessions. So far this year, the stock has delivered near 200 percent return to investors. Experts have attributed the rise in Adani Power's share price to the growing demand in power and the sector is expected to outperform key indices as lower coal supply has impacted thermal power generation. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 8 Company: Adani Green Energy | The stock has rallied nearly 51 percent since March 31. The company is now seventh largest by market capitalization in India. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 8 Company: Adani Enterprises | The stock has allied over 18.03 percent since March 31, 2022. (Image: Shutterstock)



6 / 8 Company: Adani Total Gas | The stock has rallied nearly 18 percent since March 31. (Image: Adani Total Gas)



7 / 8 Company: Adani Transmission | The company's stock has rallied around 17.26 percent since March 31. (Image: Reuters)