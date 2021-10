1 / 5 Zee Entertainment: The stock appears to be correcting from highs following a spectacular rally in September. In the corrective phase, the level of Rs 295-290 should act as major support. Traders can buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares for a target of Rs 325 with a stop loss at Rs 284. (Analyst: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities)









V-Guard: The stock recently formed a base after a falling channel breakout. With the base formation now complete, the stock has begun its next upmove. Key daily moving averages are now acting as strong support on the downside for V-Guard, which has formed a popgun pattern on the daily chart and is witnessing follow-through action on the upside. The daily momentum indicator is turning in favour of the bulls. One can look at buying V-Guard shares at the current levels for a target of Rs 280-290 with a stop loss at Rs 255. (Analyst: Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas)









The stock is available at 38 percent retracement of the entire rally from Rs 17,300 to Rs 20,600. Technically, this should act as major support for Nestle. One can look at buying Nestle for a target of Rs 20,500 with a stop loss at Rs 19,200. (Analyst: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities)









Balrampur Chini: The stock has seen a bullish breakout from a consolidation that stretched to weeks. Balrampur Chini has support at its 20-week moving average, where it has formed an inside bar on the weekly chart and broken out. The short-term momentum indicator has started a new cycle on the upside, which is in line with bullish price action. One can buy Balrampur at the current market price for a target of Rs 400-425 with a stop loss at Rs 370. (Analyst: Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas)