1 / 6 Maruti Suzuki India: The stock has made trend line breakouts with supportive volumes. Technical indicators MACD and the demand and the average directional indices look positive. Buying is recommended around Rs 7,485 for targets of Rs 10,000, Rs 12,000 and Rs 14,000 with a stop loss at Rs 6,740. (Analyst: Bharat Gala, Ventura Securities)



2 / 6 Solar Industries: The price appears to be in strong bullish momentum for the past 10 days and has given a fresh close above the major supply area of Rs 2,740-2,790. If it takes out the Rs 2,880 level on the intraday chart with enough volumes, a strong upmove can be expected in the coming days. One can buy Solar Industries shares at Rs 2,880 for a target price of Rs 2,970 with a stop loss at Rs 2,800. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)



3 / 6 TD Power Systems: The stock has continuously taken support of its averages with a super trend positive since September 2020. It has since traded in a narrow weekly range, making a high of Rs 414 with supportive volumes. Technical indicators MACD, vortex and the demand index appear to be positive. One can buy the TD Power Systems stock around Rs 339 for a target of Rs 650 with a stop loss at Rs 290. (Analyst: Bharat Gala, Ventura Securities)



4 / 6 Elecon Engineering Company: A technical correction has followed a significant run from May to September, with the stock hitting a low of Rs 142 in October. Value buying since has pushed the stock above the averages. The 200-day moving average is continuously in a rising mode. Buying is advised around Rs 166 for a target price of Rs 275-300 with a stop loss at Rs 140. (Analyst: Bharat Gala, Ventura Securities)



5 / 6 Rajesh Exports: The stock has given a strong breakout on the daily chart with strong volumes. If the price sustains the Rs 743 level, a good upmove can be expected in the stock. One can buy Rajesh Exports shares at Rs 743 for a target price of Rs 785 with a stop loss at Rs 712. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)