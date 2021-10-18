Technical stock picks: ICICI Prudential, RBL Bank, IndiGo, ABB among analysts' top short-term bets now



1 / 13 IndiGo: The aviation stock is forming a rounding bottom formation on the intraday chart. Levels around Rs 2,300 can be expected going forward. IndiGo shares can be bought for a target of Rs 2,300 with a stop loss at Rs 2,000. (Analyst: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities)









2 / 13 Karnataka Bank: The stock has has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the daily chart with high volumes, and appears to be forming a bullish higher top higher bottom pattern. The short- and medium-term trends look positive, with Karnataka Bank shares trading above their five-, 20- and 50-day exponential moving averages. Buying is recommended at the current price for targets of RS 82 and Rs 90 with a stop loss at Rs 65. (Analyst: Nandish Shah, HDFC Securities)









3 / 13 Hindalco: The stock has made a strong base around Rs 500. As long as it holds the Rs 550 mark, buying and even accumulating on dips is recommended. One can buy Hindalco shares for a target of Rs 570 with a stop loss at Rs 500. (Analyst: Manish Hathiramani, Deen Dayal Investments)









4 / 13 BASF India: The stock has broken out of a downward sloping trendline on the daily chart with high volumes, and appears to be forming a bullish higher top higher bottom pattern on the weekly timeframe. Buying is recommended for targets of Rs 3,900 and Rs 4,200 with a stop loss at Rs 3,230. (Analyst: Vinay Rajani, HDFC Securities)









5 / 13 Asian Paints: The stock has been trading near support at the trend line on the daily chart. Momentum indicators MACD and RSI are looking positive for the stock. Buying is recommended above Rs 3,245 for a target of Rs 3,600 with a stop loss at Rs 3,150. (Analyst: Ashish Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)









6 / 13 RBL Bank: The stock appears to be in recovery mode for the past few weeks. The stock has resumed an uptrend after forming a short-term base above the crucial daily moving averages recently. One can buy RBL Bank shares for a target of Rs 215-228 with a stop loss at Rs 192. (Analyst: Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas)









7 / 13 ABB: The stock appears to be in a sideways consolidation phase after rallying to the Rs 1,925 level from Rs 1,625. On the daily chart, ABB shares are forming a higher bottom at Rs 1,800 -- a bullish sign that positional traders can take advantage of. Buying is recommended for a target of Rs 1,930 with a stop loss at Rs 1,750. (Analyst: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities)









8 / 13 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The stock has started an upmove after witnessing short-term correction recently in which it receded from weekly upper Bollinger band till the 20-week moving average with key support at Rs 660-650. The risk-reward looks attractive at the current level for initiating a fresh long position. Buying is recommended for a target of Rs 700-740 with a stop loss at Rs 648. (Analyst: Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas)









9 / 13 ICICI Bank: The stock has taken support at its 55-day exponential moving average after breaking out of a record high recently. It has made a high around Rs 745 with technical indicators such as MACD suggesting that the momentum is likely to continue. Buying is recommended above Rs 745 with a target of Rs 850 with a stop loss at Rs 700. (Analyst: Ashish Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)









10 / 13 Venky's: The stock appears to be in an intermediate uptrend, making higher tops and higher bottoms for several months. The stock has broken out of the Rs 2,800-3,145 range after consolidating for the past few weeks. Technical indicators are giving positive signals, with the stock trading above its 20- and 50-day moving averages. Buying is recommended in teh range of Rs 3,080-3,167 for targets of Rs 3,434 and Rs 3,970 with a stop loss at Rs 2,900.









11 / 13 GAIL: After taking out a high in early October, the stock has taken a breather before resuming its uptrend. The risk-reward ratio appears to be favourable in GAIL shares. Long positions can be considered for a target of Rs 175 with a stop loss at Rs 157. (Analyst: Manish Hathiramani, Deen Dayal Investments)









12 / 13 JK Tyre: The stock has broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart with high volumes. The primary trend of the stock appears to be bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms. Buying is recommended for targets of Rs 175 and Rs 192 with a stop loss at Rs 142. (Analyst: Vinay Rajani, HDFC Securities)





