Technical stock picks: ICICI Prudential, RBL Bank, IndiGo, ABB among analysts' top short-term bets now

Dalal Street has broken a series of records with the bulls showing no sign of tiredness. All eyes are now on the unprecedented 62,000 mark on the Sensex index. Can the party go on, and are there any opportunities for traders at the current juncture? Analysts have handpicked 13 stocks with a short-term view to make the most of the current winning run in the market. Stocks such as ABB, IndiGo, BEL, GAIL and ICICI Prudential Life are on their playbook now. Here's the complete list of stocks you can buy now: