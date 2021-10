1 / 7 Cipla: After seeing some short-term correction, the stock has reached the support zone of its 40-week exponential moving average and the weekly lower Bollinger band. The short-term momentum indicator is showing positive divergence in a bullish sign, suggesting that it is preparing for a short-term bounceback. Buying is recommended for a target of Rs 947-980 with a stop loss at Rs 872. (Analyst: Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas)









2 / 7 UPL: The stock appears to have taken support at its 200-day exponential moving average line. A reversal is expected from the important support level of Rs 700. Momentum indicators MACD and RSI, are looking positive for UPL shares. One can buy the stock above Rs 760 for a target of Rs 850 with a stop loss at Rs 690. (Analyst: Ashis Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)









3 / 7 RBL Bank: The stock appears to have formed a short-term base above the key daily moving averages, and started a fresh rally. On the weekly chart, the stock has made a bullish outside bar and crossed the key weekly moving averages, suggesting that the bulls are having an upper hand. The weekly momentum indicator is already bullish and the daily momentum indicator has triggered a fresh bullish crossover. Buying is recommended for a target of Rs 220-229 with a stop loss at Rs 196. (Analyst: Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas)









4 / 7 ABB India: The stock has seen a sustainable bounce after staying rangebound for the past seven weeks. It appears to be attempting to stage an upside breakout of sideways consolidation at Rs 1,930-1,940 levels. The overall chart pattern suggests a long trading opportunity. One can create a positional buy for a target of Rs 2,120 with a stop loss at Rs 1,750. (Analyst: Nagaraj Shetti, HDFC Securities)









5 / 7 Apollo Tyres: The stock appears to have formed a pennant on the daily chart, and the bullish sentiment is expected to continue from the support zone. Apolly Tyres shares have given a breakout near Rs 240, and taken support at its 200-day exponential moving average line. Buying is recommended above Rs 250 for a target of Rs 320 with a stop loss at Rs 200. (Analyst: Ashis Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)









6 / 7 Blue Star: The stock has been trading sideways and seems to have formed a triangular pattern on the daily chart structurally. Blue Star shares have formed an inside bar on the daily chart and broken out from support near the lower end of the pattern. One can buy the stock for a target of Rs 970-990 with a stop loss at Rs 880. (Analyst: Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas)