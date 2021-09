1 / 8 Reliance Industries: The stock has formed an inside body pattern, which is positive especially if it is in an uptrend. Traders can buy RIL shares for a target price of Rs 2,450 with a stop loss at Rs 2,380. (Analyst: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities)









2 / 8 Max Financial Services: A breakout is expected in the stock, which has been following an uptrend. Technical indicators MACD and RSI are suggesting that the momentum in Max Financial is likely to continue going forward. A 'buy' is recommended above Rs 1,110 for a target of Rs 1,220 with a stop loss at Rs 995. (Analyst: Ashish Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)









3 / 8 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The stock took support at the sacrosanct support level of Rs 220, which coincides with its 200-day moving average. It is expected to make a breakout of the bullish inverse head-and-shoulders formation. Traders can buy Mazagon Dock shares for a target price of Rs 290 with a stop loss at Rs 240. (Analyst: Santosh Meena, Swastika Investmart)









4 / 8 HDFC Bank: The stock has completed a corrective pattern at Rs 1,530 and appears to be in an uptrend. Buying is advised at every minor support for a target of Rs 1,580 with a stop loss at Rs 1,530. (Analyst: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities)









5 / 8 Bharti Airtel: The stock is continuing strong bullish momentum after a breakout following 14 years of consolidation. Airtel shares are likely to head towards the four-digit mark very soon. Traders can look at buying the stock for a target price of Rs 800 with a stop loss at Rs 686. (Analyst: Santosh Meena, Swastika Investmart)









6 / 8 Hindustan Petroleum: The stock has formed an inverse head-and-shoulder pattern and the momentum in it is expected to continue. HPCL shares have taken support at the 200-day moving average line. A 'buy' is recommended above Rs 276 for a target of 300 with a stop loss at Rs 244. (Analyst: Ashish Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)









7 / 8 PVR: The stock has reversed from support at its 200-day moving average, having broken above the Rs 1,500 mark for the first time since March. Technical indicators MACD and RSI are suggesting the momentum in the stock to continue. Traders can look at buying PVR shares above Rs 1,525 for a target of Rs 1,680 with a stop loss at Rs 1,295. (Analyst: Ashish Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)