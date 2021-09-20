Technical picks: Britannia, Tata Steel, HUL, Wockhardt and other stocks analysts are betting on now



1 / 8 Wockhardt: The stock looks positive from a near-term view: Traders may consider buying at the Rs 440 mark for a target of Rs 455 with a stop loss at Rs 435. (Analyst: Ravi Singh, DRS Advisory)









2 / 8 Tech Mahindra: The stock is steadily rising following the overall trend in the IT sector, and expected to find major support at Rs 1,400. Traders may buy Tech Mahindra shares Rs 1,450 and Rs 1,425 for a target price of Rs 1,550/1,575 with a stop loss at Rs 1,390. (Analyst: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities)









3 / 8 Hindustan Unilever: The stock appears to be in the last leg of a corrective pattern and expected to bounce back between Rs 2,700 and Rs 2,650 levels. Traders may buy HUL shares between Rs 2,700 and Rs 2,680 levels for a target of Rs 2,800/2,850 with a stop loss at Rs 2,650.









4 / 8 Hindustan Petroleum: The stock has formed an inverse head-and-shoulder pattern and expected to continue its momentum. HPCL shares have taken support at their 200-day moving average line. Buying is recommended above Rs 283 for a target of Rs 315 with a stop loss at Rs 24. (Analyst: Ashish Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)









5 / 8 Tata Steel: The stock is an attractive bet from a near-term perspective. Traders can look at buying Tata Steel shares at the Rs 1,385 level for a target price of Rs 1,425 with a stop loss at Rs 1,360. (Analyst: Kapil Goenka, Eternity Financial Services)









6 / 8 Manali Petrochemical: Traders can go long on the stock now for near-term returns. Manali Petrochemical shares can be bought at Rs 105.5 for a target price of Rs 118 with a stop loss at Rs 98.5. (Analyst: Manoj Dalmia, Proficient Equities)









7 / 8 Britannia: After clocking an all-time high, the stock has gained momentum with indicators MACD and RSI looking positive. Buying is recommended for a target of Rs 4,350 with a stop loss at Rs 3,790. (Analyst: Ashish Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)





