Technical picks: Britannia, Tata Steel, HUL, Wockhardt and other stocks analysts are betting on now

Indian equity benchmarks have moved further away from their record highs clocked recently as focus shifts to the US central bank’s upcoming policy meeting. Weakness on Dalal Street comes soon after the 50-scrip Nifty50 index scaled Mount 18,000 for the very first time. Is this an opportunity to take positions in stocks from a trading perspective? Analysts suggest going long on a few stocks -- including Hindustan Petroleum, Tata Steel, Britannia and Wockhardt -- to make the most of the latest dip in the market. Here are their top trading calls: