Technical picks: GAIL, Coforge, CCL Products, TPL Plastech and other stocks analysts recommend now

Indian equity benchmarks are soaring like there is no tomorrow with the banking pack making a strong comeback. All eyes are now on Mount 18,000 for the Nifty50 index, just days after the 50-scrip gauge registered its fastest 1,000-point journey to scale the 17,000 mark for the first time ever. As things look hunky dory for now, traders are scouting for fresh opportunities to make money. Analysts have recommended a few stocks -- including oil & gas giants GAIL and BPCL, and midcap IT company Coforge -- to make the most of the rally in the near term. Here's a list of stocks that they are betting on: