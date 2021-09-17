Technical picks: GAIL, Coforge, CCL Products, TPL Plastech and other stocks analysts recommend now



1 / 7 GAIL: After trading in a range for quite some time, the stock has broken out of the upper end of that band around Rs 153-154. The momentum is expected to continue for some more upside. Traders can look at buying for a target price of Rs 167 with a stop loss at Rs 144. (Analyst: Manish Hathiramani, Deen Dayal Investments)









2 / 7 CCL Products: The stock has been consolidating for the past four months after a breakout in May. It has retraced 50 percent of the move, and is now stable at the current price. It is expected to rally back to all-time highs soon. Buying is recommended between Rs 390 and Rs 405 for a target of Rs 495 with a stop loss at Rs 355 from a six-month perspective. (Analyst: Miraj Vora, IDBI Capital)









3 / 7 PVR: The stock has been trading near the support level at its 200-day moving average, from where it is expected to give a reversal. Technical indicators MACD and RSI suggest the momentum in PVR to continue going forward. A 'buy' is recommended above Rs 1,420 for a target of Rs 1,550 with a stop loss at Rs 1,295. (Analyst: Ashish Biswas, CapitalVia)









4 / 7 Bharat Petroleum: The high of Rs 493.9, registered on June 6, 2021, has been crossed recently with healthy volumes. A new high is expected in BPCL going forward. Traders can look at buying the stock for a target of Rs 520 with a stop loss at Rs 470. (Analyst: Manish Hathiramani, Deen Dayal Investments)









5 / 7 TPL Plastech: Buying the stock at the Rs 192.5 mark is recommended for a target of Rs 209 with a stop loss at Rs 184. (Analyst: Manoj Dalmia, Proficient Equities)









6 / 7 Hindustan Petroleum: The stock has formed an inverted head-and-shoulder pattern. The bullish movement in HPCL from the support level of its 200-day moving average is expected to continue. Buying is recommended above Rs 276 for a target of Rs 320 with a stop loss at Rs 244. (Analyst: Ashish Biswas, CapitalVia)





