1 / 10 Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, IFB Industries, Indian Hotels, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Poonawalla Fincorp | These companies are set to report their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 10 DLF | The company reported a lower than expected profit at Rs 379.5 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 449 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 1,549.7 crore from Rs 1,543 crore YoY.



3 / 10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | The company on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 2,059 crore for the December quarter, an increase of 11.1 percent on a year-on-year basis. The quarterly net profit exceeded Street estimates by a wide margin.



4 / 10 Tata Motors | The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,516 crore for the October-December period, as against a net loss of Rs 2,906.5 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. The auto major's revenue decreased 4.5 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 72,229.3 crore.



5 / 10 Bharat Petroleum Corporation | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 2,805 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 1,900.63 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 1,17,702.6 crore from Rs 87,292.62 crore YoY.



6 / 10 Auto Stocks | Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor Company, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, Escorts, and Eicher Motors, will release their monthly sales numbers for January 2022.



7 / 10 Indian Oil Corporation | The company recorded a higher consolidated profit at Rs 6,143.08 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 4,359.11 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,99,375.30 crore from Rs 1,47,676.04 crore YoY.



8 / 10 Orient Cement | The company reported lower profit at Rs 43.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 53.8 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 617.5 crore from Rs 604.6 crore YoY.



9 / 10 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 868.86 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 2,354.64 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,03,422.37 crore from Rs 77,412.68 crore YoY.