1 / 4 Tech Mahindra | The stock ended 3.48 percent lower and was the worst hit on Nifty50. This is despite the company's approval to acquire Com Tech Co IT for 310 million euros and 25 percent stake each in SWFT Technologies and Surance.



2 / 4 Tata Motors | The automaker's stock ended 2.68 percent lower. This is after Tata Motors announced a price hike for passenger vehicles effective from Jan 19. An average increase of 0.9 percent will be implemented. Also, the company has taken a price reduction of up to 10,000 on specific variants.



3 / 4 Infibeam Avenues | The stock gained the most on Nifty500 and closed 8.94 percent higher. The company has fixed February 8, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend, if declared, it said in an exchange filing.