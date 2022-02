1 / 4 Tech Mahindra | Shares of the company were in focus on Wednesday, a day after the IT company reported its quarterly financial results. On BSE, the Tech Mahindra stock fell as much as 4.2 percent to Rs 1,444.



2 / 4 ITC | Shares of the Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate rose after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for FY23 in Parliament. The ITC stock extended gains to the sixth back-to-back session on Dalal Street. Shares were up as much as 2.3 percent during the session.



3 / 4 Zomato | Share of the food delivery app rose for the third straight session to draw closer to the Rs 100 level on Wednesday. The shares of the company jumped 5.4 percent to Rs 99.75 on BSE.