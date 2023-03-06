English
Tech Mahindra, MGL, GAIL, Nykaa: Monday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Mar 6, 2023 8:42:22 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Jefferies maintains 'hold' rating on Mahindra and Mahindra Finance with a target of Rs 255 per share while Nomura maintains 'buy' rating on Tech Mahindra with a target of Rs 1,260 per share.

Tech Mahindra | Nomura maintains 'buy' rating on Tech Mahindra with a target of Rs 1,260 per share. The brokerage says maintain growth momentum.

Mahindra and Mahindra Finance | Jefferies maintains 'hold' rating on Mahindra and Mahindra Finance with a target of Rs 255 per share. The brokerage says the company witnessed improvement in Loan growth.

GAIL | Jefferies maintains 'hold' rating on GAIL with a target of Rs 90 per share. The brokerage says lower gas cost for LPG after APM price cap is a lower.

Nykaa | Macquarie maintains 'underperform' rating on Nykaa with a target of Rs 115 per share. The brokerage says competition threat is looming over the company.

MGL | CITI maintains 'buy' rating on MGL with a target of Rs 1,030 per share. The brokerage says not cheap, but strategically positive, could improve growth outlook.

