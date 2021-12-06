0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • Tech Mahindra, Lupin, Persistent Systems and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Dec 6

View as Slide Show Image

Tech Mahindra, Lupin, Persistent Systems and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Dec 6

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Tech Mahindra, Lupin, Persistent Systems and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Dec 6

A flat trend in SGX Nifty50 at 17,245 as of 6:58 am, hinted at a subdued start for Dalal Street on Monday. Weakness in investor sentiment in the Asian markets and US market is likely to weigh on Indian benchmark indices today.