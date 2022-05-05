Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, SBI, TVS Motor and more: Key stocks that moved the most on May 5

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Tech Mahindra, Infosys, SBI, TVS Motor and more: Key stocks that moved the most on May 5

Indian benchmark indices ended today's session on a flat note. Nifty50 ended at 16,682.65, 5.05 points higher, while Sensex closed at 55,702.23, 33.20 points higher. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session.

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More