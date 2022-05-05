Tech Mahindra, Infosys, SBI, TVS Motor and more: Key stocks that moved the most on May 5



State Bank of India | This is a bad time for banks as the sudden hike in repo rate — rate at which Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lends money to commercial banks — could hurt credit growth. But what it could mean for State Bank of India (SBI) is that the lender could now make more money on existing loans. Reacting to the hike in repo rate and Cash Reserve Ratio, Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India, told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction today, that the removal of excess liquidity from the system will improve the pricing of loans. Shares of the banking major closed 0.1 percent higher.