Tech Mahindra, Infosys, SBI, TVS Motor and more: Key stocks that moved the most on May 5

[caption id="attachment_13356472" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Nifty IT | Nifty IT rose the most among sectoral indices, up 2.1 percent. Shares of Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services ended 1-4 percent higher.[/caption][caption id="attachment_9569831" align="alignnone" width="1280"] State Bank of India | This is a bad time for banks as the sudden hike in repo rate — rate at which Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lends money to commercial banks — could hurt credit growth. But what it could mean for State Bank of India (SBI) is that the lender could now make more money on existing loans. Reacting to the hike in repo rate and Cash Reserve Ratio, Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India, told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction today, that the removal of excess liquidity from the system will improve the pricing of loans. Shares of the banking major closed 0.1 percent higher.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11364902" align="alignnone" width="1280"] IndusInd Bank | Shares of the lender ended 4.3 percent lower and were the worst hit on Nifty50.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13387992" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Time Technoplast | The stock ended 12 percent higher after Time Technoplast bagged order of Rs 100 crore from Tesla Power US.[/caption][caption id="attachment_7391461" align="alignnone" width="1280"] TVS Motor Company | Shares of the company gained in anticipation of a positive set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2022. The stock ended 0.2 percent higher.[/caption][caption id="attachment_8189961" align="alignnone" width="4500"] Tata Consumer Products | The company reported lower-than-estimated profit for the fourth quarter of FY22 but revenue was slightly above CNBC-TV18's poll estimate. The stock closed 3.5 percent lower.[/caption]