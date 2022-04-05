0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

TCS, Zomato, Tata Motors, SBI Cards, Adani Power and more: Key stocks that moved the most on April 5

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
TCS, Zomato, Tata Motors, SBI Cards, Adani Power and more: Key stocks that moved the most on April 5

On Tuesday, Nifty50 closed 0.5 percent lower at 17957.40 while Sensex ended down 0.7 percent at 60176.50. Losses in financial services overshadowed the gains in power stocks. Here are key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More