

1 / 7 Tata Motors | Shares of the auto major closed over 2 percent higher after the company’s JLR UK sales came in at 9,173 units in March as compared to 1,253 units on a month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Tata Motors JLR UK had reported 18,966 units in the corresponding period last year.



2 / 7 KEC International | The company has secured new orders worth Rs 945 crore. With this, the stock settled 3 percent higher.



3 / 7 Adani Power | Shares of the company closed 10 percent higher.



4 / 7 Zomato | The food delivery app's stock slumped 5 percent intraday after CCI ordered a probe against Zomato and its peer Swiggy over the alleged unfair business practices. However, it managed to recover some losses and closed 3 percent lower.



5 / 7 Ramkrishna Forgings | The company has bagged an order of Rs 135 crore for 5 years from Euroasian original equipment manufacturer. Post this, the company's stock ended nearly 7 percent higher.



6 / 7 SBI Cards and Payment Services | Shares of the credit card company closed 4 percent lower after multiple large deals took place on the bourses.