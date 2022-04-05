[caption id="attachment_8789051" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Tata Motors | Shares of the auto major closed over 2 percent higher after the company’s JLR UK sales came in at 9,173 units in March as compared to 1,253 units on a month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Tata Motors JLR UK had reported 18,966 units in the corresponding period last year.[/caption][caption id="attachment_6043941" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] KEC International | The company has secured new orders worth Rs 945 crore. With this, the stock settled 3 percent higher.[/caption][caption id="attachment_3396651" align="aligncenter" width="960"] Adani Power | Shares of the company closed 10 percent higher.[/caption][caption id="attachment_8559481" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Zomato | The food delivery app's stock slumped 5 percent intraday after CCI ordered a probe against Zomato and its peer Swiggy over the alleged unfair business practices. However, it managed to recover some losses and closed 3 percent lower.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12147512" align="aligncenter" width="2000"] Ramkrishna Forgings | The company has bagged an order of Rs 135 crore for 5 years from Euroasian original equipment manufacturer. Post this, the company's stock ended nearly 7 percent higher.[/caption][caption id="attachment_10713601" align="aligncenter" width="558"] SBI Cards and Payment Services | Shares of the credit card company closed 4 percent lower after multiple large deals took place on the bourses.[/caption][caption id="attachment_1935221" align="aligncenter" width="1200"] TCS | Shares of Tata Consultancy Services ended 1 percent higher after the IT services company said it has signed a 'material multi-year contract' with a large US company, expanding its long-standing partnership to accelerate its cloud transformation journey.[/caption]