0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

TCS, Tata Power, Veranda Learning, Adani Power and more: Key stocks that moved the most on April 11

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
TCS, Tata Power, Veranda Learning, Adani Power and more: Key stocks that moved the most on April 11

On Monday, Nifty50 ended down 0.6 percent at 17,674.95 while Sensex closed 0.8 percent lower at 58,964.57. Losses in financial services stocks dragged the benchmark indices lower. Here are key stocks that moved the most in today's session:

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More