TCS, Tata Power, Veranda Learning, Adani Power and more: Key stocks that moved the most on April 11



1 / 7 Nifty IT | The sectoral gauge fell the most, ending down 1.4 percent. Tata Consultancy Services shares were in focus as the country's largest IT company was due to post its financial results for the March quarter.



2 / 7 Adani Green Energy | Shares of the company ended 15 percent higher and were the best performers on Nifty500.



3 / 7 Jindal Steel & Power | Shares rose after Kotak Institutional Equities raised its target price for the stock by 23.9 percent. The stock ended 1.4 percent higher.



4 / 7 SMS Lifesciences India | Shares of the company soared 20 percent after SMS Lifesciences said that the inspection at the company's API's manufacturing facility located in Telangana was completed without any observations. The stock, however, came off its day's high and closed 11 percent higher.



5 / 7 Veranda Learning Solutions | The stock debuted on the bourses today. The stock of the coaching services provider began its journey on BSE at Rs 157 apiece, a premium of 14.6 percent over its issue price of Rs 137. On NSE, Veranda Learning shares are listed at Rs 125 apiece, a discount of 8.8 percent to the issue price. The stock ended 17 percent higher.



6 / 7 Sandur Manganese & Iron Ore | Shares of the company were locked in their 20 percent upper circuit after the company said its Board has approved a Rs 18 crore-rights issue and a capital expenditure plan of Rs 900-Rs 950 crore.