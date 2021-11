1 / 6 Reliance Capital | The stock ended 5 percent lower as the Reserve Bank of India has superseded the board of directors of the Anil Ambani-owned company.



2 / 6 Devyani International | The scrip closed 5 percent higher after Jefferies initiated a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 240 per share. The brokerage house said Devyani International is among the top quick-service restaurant players in India.



3 / 6 Coal India | The stock had risen about 3 percent earlier today as the state-owned coal major announced an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share for the financial year 2021-2022. However, shares were unable to sustain gains and ended 1.6 percent lower.



4 / 6 Tata Consultancy Services | Shares of the technology major ended almost a percent higher after TCS bagged an order from Australian multiproduct energy retailer, AGL.



5 / 6 ITI | The stock rose about 5 percent earlier today after ITI said it has inaugurated a 100 KW capacity captive rooftop solar power plant in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. But the stock came off its intraday highs and closed 0.78 percent higher.